Inside with Jen Psaki

'A forum he cannot control': Weissmann on the trial that could be Trump's worst nightmare

"The Law Firm", Neal Katyal and Andrew Weissmann join Jen Psaki to recap the flurry of legal events from this past week with Brad Ratffensperger being asked to testify at hearing for Mark Meadows' federal court request, Steven Sadow added to Trump legal team, the implications of Chesebro and Powell's trials starting in October, and more. Aug. 27, 2023

