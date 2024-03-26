'A fool': Michael Cohen sounds alarm on national security threat of Trump's cash crunch

Former Trump attorney Michael Cohen joins Jen Psaki to discuss Trump's New York civil fraud case. Cohen shares whether he believes Trump's claim that he will post $175 million dollar bond "very quickly" after an appeals court ruled he can pay a smaller bond. Cohen also tells Psaki, “There are plenty of really wealthy autocrats out there that would be more than happy to loan Donald money, especially if they know they can own him if he becomes the president.” March 26, 2024