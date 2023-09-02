Trump’s ‘super’ inconvenient court date

Former President Donald Trump’s legal calendar is getting pretty full, but there is one date in particular that seems particularly inconvenient — at least for his 2024 campaign manager. That day is March 4, 2024, the trial date set for Trump’s federal election interference case in Washington, D.C. It is also the day before Super Tuesday, when hundreds of delegates across 15 states and territories will be up for grabs in primary elections.

To put the total in perspective, that’s around a third of all the pledged delegates who will head to Milwaukee for the Republican National Convention in July.

The states holding primaries before Super Tuesday are also important, and it is entirely possible the race could be basically wrapped up by March. No matter who is leading, this period is a pivotal time for front-runners, who are working to cement their base while also rallying for broader support with an eye on the general election. Instead of barnstorming, however, Donald Trump will instead be sitting in a federal courtroom, possibly for weeks.

Trump’s opponents are also very invested in Trump’s legal calendar. Veteran Republican strategist Tim Miller told me that Trump’s trial date may “incentivize some of these folks to stay in when instead they should be consolidating.” And a DeSantis Super PAC staffer told Miller they are strategizing delegate scenarios should Trump be convicted before the GOP convention.

A story you should be following: Trump and the 14th Amendment

Some legal experts, Democrats and even some Republicans are floating the idea that Trump’s legal problems could be grounds to disqualify him from appearing on the primary ballot. This argument stems from the 14th Amendment, which states that anyone who has “engaged in insurrection or rebellion against” the United States cannot hold public office. Sound familiar?

In New Hampshire, Secretary of State David Scanlan says he’s bracing for a potential challenge to Trump appearing on the ballot, perhaps from a Republican and former Trump ally who recently met with Scanlan.

In Arizona, Secretary of State Adrian Fontes told NBC News’ Vaughn Hillyard that his office is now also preparing for potential challenges. Fontes told me he thinks this is a fight that could go all the way to the Supreme Court.

Different states, and different courts, may end up with different opinions on this vital question. It could get very interesting.

Some people you should know: Bill Karins, Angie Lassman and Guad Venegas

Hurricane Idalia’s destructive path through Florida likely marks just the start of what experts have said will be a busy and unpredictable hurricane season.

NBC News meteorologists Bill Karins and Angie Lassman covered Idalia and its aftermath. And both have a lot of experience covering storms around the clock.

NBC News correspondent Guad Venegas, meanwhile, has been reporting on the ground in the disaster zones, spotlighting the more than 300,000 people who were left without power in Florida, Georgia and South Carolina.

You can follow all three of them as this hurricane season continues at @BillKarins, @AngieLassman, and @Guadvenegas.

Brian Tyler Cohen’s weekend routine

What show are you bingeing on right now?

“Too Hot to Handle.” I know, I know. I stew in the toxicity of politics all day long; let me have this.

What’s the last book you read?

“Win Every Argument: The Art of Debating, Persuading, and Public Speaking” by Mehdi Hasan.

What time do you wake up on the weekends?

Generally between 8 a.m. and 9 a.m., or as soon as my dog decides we’re waking up — whichever comes first.

How do you take your coffee?

I don’t drink coffee (or any caffeine)! I’ve always worried that if I start, I won’t be able to function without it.