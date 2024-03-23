Trump’s assets on the line

For all of the frustration over the many delays in Donald Trump’s criminal trials, his civil trials have proven to be an effective way of holding him accountable. He has already fronted $91 million to secure the bond for the E. Jean Carroll judgment. And he has until Monday to post another bond to cover the $464 million judgment against him in his business fraud case. If he does not secure it, New York Attorney General Letitia James may seize his assets. And there’s nothing Trump can do to delay that! NBC News and MSNBC legal analyst Andrew Weissmann, former general counsel at the FBI and a senior member of special counsel Robert Mueller’s team, explains:

Is there any chance that Donald Trump secures the bond before the Monday deadline?

There is a chance the appellate court lowers the amount of the bond required to stay enforcement of the judgment. There is also a chance that Trump either comes up with the money or a third-party who helps him post the money. The main problem is that it seems apparent that his real estate holdings are already pledged — i.e., they’re being used to secure other loans, so he can’t use them to secure more loans or otherwise use them if there is not sufficient remaining equity to secure the bond.

Let’s say James moves to seize assets. What does that actually look like in practice? Set the scene for us…

James can serve liens on any and all assets, which prevents Trump or anyone from depleting those assets — that serves as a form of freezing the assets. Whether she then tries to sell the assets remains to be seen (and can be complicated depending on a variety of factors, such as whether the properties are co-owned, or if there is already a mortgage lien on the property). James also can seize all receivables, meaning all income sources of revenue, such as rent payments, licensing fees and royalties, so that that income comes to the New York attorney general and not Trump.

Which assets do you think she is most likely to target?

All. There is little reason for her to choose among assets. Of course, she will start with assets in New York, as that is the quickest location to start procedurally, but she can file the New York judgment in other states (such as Florida) so she can seize assets located nationwide.

Someone you should know: Arizona state Sen. Eva Burch

In an emotional floor speech earlier this week, Arizona state Sen. Eva Burch shared her plans to get an abortion for a nonviable pregnancy. In addressing her colleagues, she described the obstacles she faced due to restrictive abortion laws passed in the state.

“I’m choosing to talk about why I made this decision because I want us to have meaningful conversations about the reality of how the work that we do in this body impacts people in the real world,” Burch said.

The two years since the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade have certainly been a dark chapter in our country’s history, with so many people living in fear and confusion surrounding their reproductive rights.

That’s why it’s so powerful for women like Burch to candidly discuss their experiences. It provides a human face to the ongoing news stories — offering insight into the very real impact of our country’s regression on abortion laws.

These human stories about the difficulty of obtaining access to an abortion, make it so much harder for lawmakers and politicians to look away.

A story you should be following: FDA v. Alliance for Hippocratic Medicine

On Monday, the Supreme Court will hear oral arguments in a case that could restrict the use of mifepristone, one of the two drugs used for medication abortions.

In an unprecedented ruling last spring, Trump-appointed District Judge Matthew Kacsmaryk ordered a hold on the approval of mifepristone. He claimed that the Food and Drug Administration fast-tracked the approval of the drug, which has been approved for more than 23 years.

More than 6 in 10 abortions in the U.S. last year were done through medication. With near-total abortion bans in 14 states, those seeking abortion care are relying on services like telehealth to access abortion pills, now more than ever.

This is the first abortion case the Supreme Court has taken up since Roe v. Wade was overturned, and we will likely see a decision in June, a key point in the campaign cycle.

I’ll be keeping a close eye on this case, and you should too.

Kara Swisher’s weekend routine

Kara Swisher is a legendary journalist who has covered the business side of the internet since it began. She recently released a memoir about her time covering tech titans such as Steve Jobs, Jeff Bezos, Elon Musk and Mark Zuckerberg. “Burn Book” shot up the New York Times bestseller list, and Swisher is currently on a high-profile nationwide book tour featuring appearances by some of the people she’s covered over the years. Stay tuned for our conversation on “Inside with Jen Psaki” Sunday at 12 p.m.

What show are you bingeing right now?

“Shogun.” HAI!

What’s the last book you read?

“North Woods,” by Daniel Mason.

What time do you wake up on the weekends?

6 a.m. Kids.

How do you take your coffee?

Milk with three sugars.