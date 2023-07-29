The many victims of Trump's 'big lie'

There’s been a lot of coverage devoted to the perpetrators behind Trump’s plot to reverse the 2020 election. But as another indictment looms, we should not lose sight of the victims of Trump’s scheming. And there are many.

In conspiring to overturn the legitimate results of the election in several states, Trump effectively tried to revoke the votes of millions of Americans — depriving them of their most sacred right under the constitution.

There were also countless election officials who were subjected to harassment campaigns and death threats before and after Election Day.

Wandrea Shaye Moss, a Fulton County, Ga., elections worker, and her mother, Ruby Freeman, testified before the House Select Committee to investigate the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol, on June 21, 2022. Tom Williams / CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images

President Joe Biden, despite the facts, will always be viewed by Trump’s MAGA base as illegitimate. More than two-thirds of Republicans still falsely believe that Biden won because of voter fraud.

You could even argue that the Republican Party itself was a victim of Trump’s plotting, since some of the most evangelical “big lie” boosters lost big in 2022.

The actual targets of the Jan. 6 insurrection, including every sitting member of Congress as well as Donald Trump’s own vice president, came far too close to a confrontation with the violent MAGA mob.

Finally, there are the Capitol Police, the Metropolitan Police and other law enforcement officers who suffered the most direct and severe physical harm at the hands of the insurrectionists. Harry Dunn, Michael Fanone and more than 140 other officers risked their lives, and have the scars to prove it.

Trump loves to play the victim card. But let’s never lose sight of the real victims of this ambitious, sustained attack.

A story you should be following: This battle over state constitutional amendments

For more than 100 years, Ohio voters have held the right to amend the state Constitution with a simple majority.

But in a special election on Aug. 8, Ohioans will vote on what is being called Issue 1, a Republican measure that would make it more difficult for citizen groups to propose ballot initiatives by requiring 60% of voters to approve constitutional amendments rather than the current threshold of 50%.

Opponents are saying the proposed law would make it harder for the voices of everyday Ohio citizens to be heard, including on issues like abortion. Earlier this week, voters submitted enough signatures to get reproductive rights on the ballot in November, but if Issue 1 passes, it could make it more difficult for the amendment to pass.

The implications of this push are far-reaching, which is why it’s a story I’ll be watching closely.

Someone you should know: NBC News chief justice reporter Jonathan Dienst

As special counsel Jack Smith’s investigation into Trump seems to be wrapping up, I am following the diligent journalists working around the clock to uncover the latest details.

One of those experts, Jonathan Dienst, joined me earlier this week to share new details about the “Hail Mary” memo that John Eastman’s lawyers sent to prosecutors.

NBC News’ chief justice reporter also wrote that former senior Justice Department official Richard Donoghue was interviewed by the special counsel earlier this week, providing critical context to a busy week at the DOJ. You can follow him on Twitter at @jonathan4ny.

