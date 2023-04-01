Don’t freak out...

If you are expecting President Joe Biden and the White House to come out swinging now that there has been a Trump indictment, you might be waiting awhile.

There is no question that there were likely some strong reactions in the West Wing to the news of Trump’s indictment.

But senior members of the Biden’s team intentionally are going to keep their heads down.

First of all, as a matter of policy, most administrations don’t speak to the specifics of ongoing criminal cases.

President Joe Biden speaks to reporters on the South Lawn of the White House on Friday. Saul Loeb / AFP via Getty Images

Second, although Biden has made it pretty clear he thinks Trump is unfit to be president, he remains a big believer in the rule of law, and has a lot of faith in the justice system and its independence.

And finally, as Biden’s team prepares for a likely 2024 re-election campaign, the last thing they want to do is add more fuel to Trump’s MAGA inferno.

Given that the president has a tendency to take questions from reporters when they are shouted at him, he will inevitably answer a question about the indictment at some point. But even then, expect him and everyone in his White House to stick to short and sweet messaging — for as long as they can.

Keep an eye on: Abortion rights in Idaho

The indictment is a historic moment, but there’s still plenty of news happening elsewhere in the country that demands our attention. This includes a number of states considering greater restrictions to abortion access. And one state I’m paying very close attention to is Idaho.

Republican lawmakers there want to restrict interstate travel for an abortion, and with support from Gov. Brad Little and state lawmakers, they’re likely to succeed.

The Idaho House has already passed the bill, which would criminalize this “abortion trafficking,” described as an adult “recruiting, harboring, or transporting the pregnant minor” without parental consent. Violators could face two to five years in prison. Now it awaits the governor’s signature.

Even Justice Brett Kavanaugh has acknowledged that you can’t ban people from going across state lines to seek abortion care. Because the constitution guarantees the right of citizens to travel between states, for any purpose.

But if Idaho somehow successfully bans people from seeking out-of-state abortions, we can expect other red states to quickly move to do the same.

Someone you should know: Ben Collins

My NBC News colleague Ben Collins, a reporter on disinformation and all things extreme on the internet, is someone I will be following closely in the aftermath of Trump’s indictment.

Ben Collins. MSNBC

Ben keeps a watchful eye over the websites that most of us do not dare click on, and helps make sense of what’s trending among ultra-right dark web denizens.

He has reported on everything from how rioters and extremists came together on Jan. 6 to the users on pro-Trump forums who called for “civil war” after the FBI’s Mar-a-Lago search.

Follow him @oneunderscore__

Jon Lovett’s weekend routine

What show are you bingeing right now?

My favorite show right now is a YouTube series called “WATCH LIVE: Gwyneth Paltrow Ski Crash Trial.”

What’s the last book you read?

“The Ministry for the Future” by Kim Stanley Robinson. What happens in the near-future when we have no choice but to face climate change? The results are mixed!

What time do you wake up on the weekends?

7:30 a.m. to walk the dog, and then again at like 4 p.m. after I inevitably fall asleep reading a book watching TV. Destigmatize adult naps!

How do you take your coffee?

This is my actual Starbucks order, OK? Quad blonde roast espresso on extra ice in a venti cup with 3 pumps of sugar free vanilla and a splash of oat milk. I’ve heard people make coffee at home, but I’m not sure how that’s possible when Starbucks seems to need so much equipment.