Don’t ignore Ramaswamy’s 'great replacement' rant

Not up for debate

During the fourth Republican presidential debate, Vivek Ramaswamy touted himself as the only truth-teller on stage. He then proceeded to rattle off a litany of right-wing conspiracy theories, including that Jan. 6 was an “inside job” and that the 2020 election was “stolen by Big Tech.”

Buried in his basket of conspiracies was this line: “The great replacement theory is not some grand right-wing conspiracy theory but a basic statement of the Democratic Party’s platform.”

But Ramaswamy's support for the theory did not go unnoticed. Extremists like white nationalist and Holocaust denier Nick Fuentes celebrated the mention online, and cheers from the far-right were re-tweeted thousands of times on social media.

The great replacement theory is definitely not a part of the Democratic Party platform. It is a conspiracy theory — one touted by neo-Nazis and avowed white supremacists who claim that governments and “global elites” are deliberately importing Black and brown migrants in order to “replace” natural born citizens.

The scary part is that it has become mainstream in Republican politics. There’s Donald Trump’s comments that immigration from the southern border was “poisoning the blood of our country.” In the same vein, House Speaker Mike Johnson said in May that Democrats are “intentionally” encouraging undocumented immigration to “turn all these illegals into voters for their side.”

It's all a part of a movement on the right wing to foment outrage and seize power by playing up the fear of the “other.” And it's not a strategy that is going away.

A story you should be following: Kate Cox's abortion fight

A Texas judge ruled in an emergency hearing Thursday that Kate Cox, a woman seeking to terminate her nonviable pregnancy, can legally receive an abortion despite the state’s abortion ban.

Cox filed a lawsuit shortly after she learned that her fetus had a chromosomal abnormality that in almost all cases is fatal. The discovery also meant that continuing her pregnancy could have grave health and fertility risks.

This is the first time since Roe v. Wade was overturned that someone who is pregnant has sought a court-ordered abortion.

The judge stated in her ruling: “The idea that Ms. Cox wants desperately to be a parent, and this law might actually cause her to lose that ability is shocking and would be a genuine miscarriage of justice.”

In response, Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton sent a threatening letter to Cox’s hospital and petitioned the Supreme Court to step in. The letter stated that Cox has failed to show she qualifies for a medical exception and that this order will not protect the hospital or doctors from “civil and criminal liability for violating Texas’ abortion laws.” And in a late ruling on Friday night, the Texas Supreme Court temporarily blocked Cox again.

I’ll be watching closely to see what impact this case has on reproductive rights in Texas as the legal process continues.

Some people to watch: Jewish college students

The presidents of Harvard, MIT and the University of Pennsylvania spent five hours testifying at a congressional hearing this week, drawing criticism for dodging questions on whether students engaging in antisemitic rhetoric violate the student codes of conduct.

The hearing came in the wake of Jewish college students on a number of campuses describing a rise in antisemitism as the war between Israel and Hamas continues.

Eyal Yakoby, a senior at Penn, stated that “36 hours ago I, along with most of my campus, sought refuge in our rooms as classmates and professors chanted proudly for the genocide of Jews.”

Hamas’ terror attack on the people of Israel should be condemned by everyone. The number of civilian casualties and the sheer destruction of Gaza by the Israeli military should prompt outrage from everyone. The failed leadership of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and the intelligence failures leading up to the attack should enrage everyone.

And just as clearly, it should not be hard for anyone, including college presidents, to confirm that students calling for the genocide of Jews should be disciplined. That answer doesn’t require prep, just moral clarity.

MSNBC anchor Alicia Menendez’s weekend routine

MSNBC anchor Alicia Menendez, co-host of the new show “The Weekend,” shares her weekend routine. Michael Steele and Symone Sanders will join Alicia on Saturday and Sunday from 8-10 a.m. starting Jan. 13.

What show are you bingeing right now?

Ever heard of “Bluey?”

What’s the last book you read?

I received an advanced copy of Xochitl Gonzalez’s new novel “Anita de Monte Laughs Last.”

I loved Xochitl’s first novel, “Olga Dies Dreaming” (I was not alone in this, it was a New York Times bestseller). Then I interviewed Xochitl for my podcast, "Latina to Latina,” and it was one of those “Where have you been all my life?” instant friendships.

This second novel is about a first-generation Ivy League student who uncovers the genius work of a female artist decades after her suspicious death. I won’t give away more, but Xochitl always structures her stories around a core question, in this case: Who gets to leave a legacy? The book and that question have been haunting me.

What time do you wake up on the weekends?

Whenever my 4-year-old wakes up! If we make it to 7 a.m., I consider myself lucky. Waking up early is easy for me (although that will be tested soon on “The Weekend”). Waking up to a small child’s agenda — baking muffins, YouTube yoga, “experi-iences” (she can’t decide if she wants an experiment or an experience) — is a different story.

How do you take your coffee?

Black. Hot. Early and often.