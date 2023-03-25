Don’t freak out…

By now, you’re likely very familiar with Republican Rep. Jim Jordan of Ohio. He chairs the House Judiciary Committee and its absurdly named subcommittee … on the “Weaponization of the Federal Government.”

Earlier this week, Jordan took it upon himself to send a letter to Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg, who is currently investigating Donald Trump’s alleged role in a hush money payment to Stormy Daniels. The letter, co-signed by two other Republican committee chairmen, demands Bragg provide documents, testimony and communications from the investigation. It’s pretty clear the letter was written out of a desire to deliver on Trump’s unhinged rants targeting the Manhattan district attorney.

For his part, Bragg isn’t biting. His office fired back in a letter of its own, calling the request an “unlawful incursion.”

Rep. Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, speaks during a House Oversight and Accountability Committee hearing on Capitol Hill on Feb. 8. Francis Chung / POLITICO via AP file

But this also isn’t the first time Jordan has talked a big game. Recently he promised “dozens and dozens” of supposed whistleblowers who could expose deep corruption and bias in the Justice Department.

So far, he has only produced three — and none were actual whistleblowers. But all three have embraced conspiracy theories, according to the Washington Post, including about the validity of the 2020 election, and two of them were paid by a loyal Trump ally.

While these targeted attacks on Bragg and the justice system are beyond the pale, I am not freaking out about House GOP abuses of power because Jordan has not exactly shown himself to be a pillar of competence.

As for the legal side of Jordan’s unprecedented request, my friend and former colleague Norm Eisen said it best: “Congress cannot lawfully use its investigative power to engage in law enforcement. ... And we have hope that the courts will see through these congressmen’s efforts for the distracting theatrics they are.”

I will have a lot more to say about this tomorrow at 12 p.m. ET on @InsideWithPsaki.

Keep an eye on: Frenemies Russia and China

Indictment watch sucked up a lot of oxygen this week, but over in Moscow, two of Trump’s favorite authoritarian leaders were spending some quality time together.

Vladimir Putin and Xi Jinping have been turning toward each other for a long time. It is a “friendship” of convenience that has only strengthened given Putin’s growing status as a global pariah. Most international leaders are not looking to get on the dance card of someone with an International Criminal Court arrest warrant.

And though China has not yet provided material support for Putin’s invasion of Ukraine, Xi is already under pressure for everything from the human rights abuse of Uyghurs to decades of spying (which did not begin with the balloon, by the way). He is also looking to build on what he sees as a successful campaign bringing Iran and Saudi Arabia together.

National security experts I have spoken with in the Biden administration are not overly surprised by this burgeoning superpower relationship, but they stress Chinese material support for Russia would result in consequences.

Two people you should know: Judge Beryl Howell and Judge Amy Berman Jackson

From left, Judge Beryl A. Howell and Judge Amy Berman Jackson. Getty Images / AP

These names may already sound familiar.

Betweeb 2016 and 2023, Judge Beryl Howell served as the chief judge of the United States District Court for the District of Columbia, working on everything from Robert Mueller’s probe to the grand jury investigating confidential documents found at Mar-a-Lago. Most recently, Howell ruled that Trump attorney Evan Corcoran must testify before that same grand jury, and hand over his notes as well.

Judge Amy Berman Jackson serves alongside Howell and presided over two of the most high-profile cases stemming from the Mueller probe: the prosecutions of Paul Manafort and Roger Stone.

Judge Howell and Judge Jackson are people I will be watching closely as we make sense of the ongoing Trump investigations. I’d even recommend setting a Google Alert.

Lawrence O’Donnell’s weekend routine

What show are you bingeing right now?

“UnPrisoned” with Kerry Washington and Delroy Lindo on Hulu

What’s the last book you read?

"Necessary Trouble: Growing Up at Midcentury" by Drew Gilpin Faust

What time do you wake up on the weekends?

9 a.m.-ish

How do you take your coffee?

Oat milk latte, of course