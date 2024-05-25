Conservative contortionists

As the MAGA veepstakes heat up this spring, it’s clear that Republican contenders are vying for the title of best political contortionist.

Sen. Tim Scott of South Carolina jumped out to an early lead after his painfully evasive interview on “Meet the Press” earlier this month. When pressed on the very simple question of whether or not he would accept the results of the 2024 presidential election, Scott refused to answer yes or no. Instead, he repeated the assertion that Donald Trump will win before awkwardly adding, “that is my statement.”

Then there was Florida Sen. Marco Rubio, one of the more surprising top contenders to be Trump’s running mate, who also refused to say whether he’d accept the results of the election. Rubio then proceeded to one-up Scott with his baseless claim that Democrats are to blame for election denialism.

But just as former U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley engineered a last-minute surge during the Republican primary race, she has somehow outdone them both.

Just months after saying Trump is “unhinged” and “not qualified to be the president of the United States,” Haley announced on Wednesday that she would still be voting for the former president.

In her explanation, Haley borrowed the Bill Barr approach, arguing President Joe Biden is a greater threat than Trump and indeed been “a catastrophe.”

Just to unpack that a bit, Haley is suggesting that Biden’s policies are a bigger threat than the guy who — in the same week as her endorsement — shared a video touting he will bring a “unified Reich” if he wins in November, likening the United States to pre-1945 Germany.

She must really be worried about her gas stove getting taken away. I’m kidding, of course. The reality is that Haley is young, ambitious and knows she needs Trump’s base on her side if she wants to run for office again. So at the end of the day, this is just another stop in her MAGA comeback tour after temporarily showing that maybe she had a spine.

A story you should be following: Biden forgives more student loans

This week, the Department of Education announced the cancellation of an additional $7.7 billion in student loans, bringing the total amount of debt forgiveness under Biden’s administration to $167 billion.

The administration’s latest move will forgive the debt of more than 160,000 borrowers. This group includes almost 70,000 public servants like health care workers, teachers and law enforcement officials. It will also benefit some borrowers who opted into the income-driven repayment program known as SAVE.

“I will never stop working to cancel student debt — no matter how many times Republican elected officials try to stop us,” Biden said in a statement on Wednesday.

Student loan forgiveness has been a key part of Biden’s policy commitments since day one, though Republicans remain equally committed in their attempts to block his efforts through lawsuits.

And while much has been said about Biden’s polling among young voters, this is a reminder that he’s actually doing a lot to help them. I’ll be interested to see if this move helps energize youth turnout in November.

Someone you should know: Natalie Harp

Natalie Harp, reportedly known within Trump’s campaign as “the human printer,” holds a tremendously important role in the former president’s entourage. A former anchor for the conservative One America News Network, Harp accompanies Trump wherever he goes, from the courtroom to the golf course, printing out favorable news stories and information for him to read, and essentially controlling the flow of information to the former president.

When Trump rants to reporters outside the New York courtroom where his hush money trial is taking place, waving around printouts of news articles and legal analysis from conservative commentators, he has Harp to thank.

It’s clear that Harp’s loyalty to Trump runs deep — she previously credited Trump with literally saving her life. She is also reportedly one of the few people who have access to Trump’s Truth Social account.

This week, after Trump reposted a video insinuating that he wants to create a “unified Reich” in a potential second term, his campaign proceeded to blame a junior staffer. According to The Bulwark, that staffer was Harp. That makes her both an invaluable aide and a convenient scapegoat for when Trump chooses to pass the buck.

Sarah Matthews' weekend routine

Sarah Matthews served as the White House deputy press secretary under former President Donald Trump. Tune in to “Inside with Jen Psaki” for our conversation this Sunday at 12 p.m. ET.

What show are you bingeing right now?

“Shōgun,” on Hulu.

What’s the last book you read?

“Oath and Honor: A Memoir and a Warning” by Liz Cheney.

What time do you wake up on the weekends?

Usually 9 a.m. Unless I have no plans, then 10 a.m.

How do you take your coffee?

I trained myself to drink black coffee during my White House days at the height of my caffeine addiction. Occasionally, I will spoil myself with an iced oat milk vanilla latte though.