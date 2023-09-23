Hillary Clinton’s insight into Trump

There are few people more experienced in dealing with the twisted brain space of Donald Trump than Hillary Clinton. And when I asked her during an interview that will air Sunday whether we should believe him when he says that it would be very unlikely he would attempt to pardon himself, she offered an interesting insight into how he operates and a warning for what we should all watch out for.

“He engages in what psychologists call projection,” Clinton told me. “So whenever he accuses somebody else of doing something, it’s almost guaranteed he’s doing it himself or he’s already done it. Or whenever he denies — thinking about doing something or doing it, it’s almost guaranteed he is thinking about it or he’s already done it.”

It’s pretty clear Trump is a serial liar. Just recently, the former president also lied about his engagement with impeachment, saying he isn’t involved — when we know that he has been talking frequently to the House members who are orchestrating it.

Clinton’s insight is a reminder of how it is essential not to take Trump’s words at face value. Because it may all just be projection.

Stories you should be following

Monday edition of "Inside with Jen Psaki" premieres at 8 p.m. on Sept. 25.

Monday

Monday

Monday is the deadline for reaching the Republican National Committee’s polling and fundraising requirements for the second GOP debate. I’ll be keeping an eye on whether North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum and former Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson meet the RNC’s threshold.

Wednesday

We have not heard the official list of qualifiers for the second GOP primary debate but Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, former U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley, businessman Vivek Ramaswamy, Sen. Tim Scott of South Carolina, former Vice President Mike Pence and former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie appear to have qualified and have confirmed their attendance. Front-runner Trump will yet again not be in attendance.

Thursday

The House Oversight Committee will hold its first Biden impeachment inquiry hearing. It has made it clear that it will subpoena the president's son Hunter Biden’s personal business and bank records.

Friday

House Republicans have until the end of the week to pass a government funding bill to avoid a government shutdown. The other option? A bipartisan deal with Democrats that frankly could result in a motion to vacate Rep. Kevin McCarthy, R-Ca., from his speakership.

People you should be watching: Stefanie Feldman, Greg Jackson, and Rob Wilcox

President Joe Biden announced Thursday the first federal Office of Gun Violence Prevention, a move that gun safety groups have advocated for since he was elected. With minimal progress on gun legislation in Congress and more than 500 mass shootings just this year in the United States, this new office comes at a critical time.

Stefanie Feldman, White House staff secretary and longtime policy adviser on gun violence, will lead the office as its director. Greg Jackson, executive director of the Community Justice Action Fund, and Rob Wilcox, senior director for federal government affairs at Everytown for Gun Safety, will serve as deputy directors. And the office will be overseen by Vice President Kamala Harris.

I’ll be watching Stefanie, Greg and Rob closely as they work tirelessly to implement legislation combating the epidemic of gun violence and work to encourage Congress to do the same.

