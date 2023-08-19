An obsession gone wrong

Donald Trump became fixated on Georgia as soon as it became clear he didn’t win the state in November 2020. (He was the first Republican presidential candidate to lose there since George H.W. Bush in 1992.)

Three years later, that obsession has come back to haunt him. A grand jury in Fulton County indicted the former president (and 18 co-defendants) on state racketeering charges earlier this week. And this case has shaped up as the perfect storm for five big reasons:

Trump is actually on tape here, pressuring Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger to overturn Georgia's election results. Georgia’s RICO statute (Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act) is extremely broad, and it can bring heavy penalties, including five to 20 years of prison time and hefty fines. If Trump is elected president in 2024, he can’t pardon himself in this state case (presidential pardon power extends only to federal crimes). Republican Gov. Brian Kemp can’t pardon him either (not that he’d want to; Kemp tweeted some strong words this week about the 2020 election in his state). Eighteen other co-defendants means 18 potential opportunities for someone to turn on Trump to avoid criminal charges — or prison time. Finally, if and when there’s a trial, it will likely be televised. That means the public could get a front-row seat, an opportunity that we have not had with the other three indictments.

Each of the four indictments pose their own unique threat, but Georgia most likely front and center in Trump's mind right now.

A story you should be following: The first 2024 GOP debate

The first 2024 Republican debate is quickly approaching, and I already know what I’ll be watching before, during and after the event on Wednesday night.

Even if Trump doesn’t show up on the debate stage (and it sounds as if he might have other plans), the path to the nomination still runs through him. There are rumors the consummate showman may turn himself in at to the Fulton County courthouse on Wednesday in an effort to overshadow the debate. Now we’re hearing reports that he may do an interview with disgraced former Fox News host Tucker Carlson. But no matter how Trump chooses to spend his evening, the most impactful moments of the debate (if there are any) will likely be about him.

With Trump still in the lead, the race for second place has heated up. All the candidates will say they're running to win, but the gap between Trump and the rest of the field remains massive. And every candidate wants to be the alternative to Trump. Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis may have thought he was the logical choice, but with polls showing Chris Christie ahead of him in New Hampshire and Vivek Ramaswamy gaining, the race is far from settled.

Fox moderator Martha MacCallum has done a few interviews that strongly suggest she will be asking candidates about both Trump and the outcome of the 2020 election. I will believe the latter when I see it, but the approach of both MacCallum and co-moderator Bret Baier could tell us a lot about how Fox News views the Republican field.

We’ll be covering it all in our special report ahead of the debate on Sunday at 7 p.m. ET.

Someone you should know: NBC News and MSNBC correspondent Blayne Alexander

We are constantly learning about new developments out of Fulton County, and NBC News and MSNBC correspondent Blayne Alexander has been all over the story — breaking news and keeping us all up to date.

Her deep bench of sources and her ability to simplify the most complex legal stories into reporting that’s both digestible and comprehensive has proved invaluable. I’ll be keeping a close eye on Blayne’s reporting as we learn more about what a trial could look like and when Trump and co-defendants will turn themselves in. You can follow her on Twitter @ReporterBlayne.

Get smart fast with Blayne:

NBC News senior correspondent Garrett Haake's weekend routine:

Garrett has been reporting tirelessly on Trump’s legal perils and the race for 2024. Follow his reporting here.

What show are you bingeing on right now?

My wife and I loved the first two seasons of “Only Murders in the Building” and we’re very glad it's back. But they release episodes the old-fashioned weekly way, and we have no patience to wait and binge.

What’s the last book you read?

The last book I finished was “The Winter Fortress” by Neal Bascomb, about the secret Norwegian and Allied efforts in World War II to sabotage Hitler’s nuclear bomb efforts. It was a fascinating bit of history I knew nothing about. I like to alternate fiction and nonfiction, so I’m currently halfway through Amor Towles’ “The Lincoln Highway,” and just like with his previous novels, I’m totally in awe.

What time do you wake up on the weekend?

Between regularly filing for the "TODAY" show and having a toddler, I’m hardwired to wake up no later than 6 a.m. If my daughter is still sound asleep, I’ll sneak a workout in. If everybody is waking up, I love to make pancakes or some other big breakfast.

How do you take your coffee?

Usually black, or with just a splash of oat milk. At home, my pantry is stocked with Houston Blend or Texas Pecan coffee from HEB, a Texas-based grocery-store chain. It’s not anything fancy, but I’m totally hooked, and have been slowly converting my family, in-laws, co-workers ...