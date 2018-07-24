Sign up for the MSNBC newsletter

Hardball

WSJ: Russian hackers penetrated US electric utilities

The Wall Street Journal reports that "Hackers working for Russia claimed 'hundreds of victims' last year in a giant and long-running campaign that put them inside the control rooms of U.S. electric utilities where they could have caused blackouts.”Jul.24.2018

