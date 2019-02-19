BREAKING: Rod Rosenstein likely to step down in March, DOJ officials tell NBC News

Hardball

WaPo: Trump wants to make ‘Finish The Wall’ a rally cry for 2020

04:07

The President debuted the new slogan at last week’s campaign rally in El Paso.Feb. 19, 2019

  • North Carolina elections director says ballots handled illegally

    05:14

  • Trump blasts SNL, not the first President to be satirized by comedians

    02:41

  • Spike Lee talks BlacKKKlansman, Virginia, and more

    04:32

  • Bill Weld launches exploratory committee, mulls primary run against Trump

    02:52

  • Judge imposes ‘partial gag order’ on Roger Stone

    05:46

