WaPo: Trump wants to make ‘Finish The Wall’ a rally cry for 2020

BREAKING: Rod Rosenstein likely to step down in March, DOJ officials tell NBC News
WaPo: Trump wants to make ‘Finish The Wall’ a rally cry for 202004:07
The President debuted the new slogan at last week’s campaign rally in El Paso.
North Carolina elections director says ballots handled illegally05:14
Trump blasts SNL, not the first President to be satirized by comedians02:41
WaPo: Trump wants to make ‘Finish The Wall’ a rally cry for 202004:07
Spike Lee talks BlacKKKlansman, Virginia, and more04:32
Bill Weld launches exploratory committee, mulls primary run against Trump02:52
Judge imposes ‘partial gag order’ on Roger Stone05:46