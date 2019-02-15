Hardball

GOP silent on Trump’s National Emergency, slammed Obama for ‘overreach’

01:05

President Trump's decision to declare a national emergency over the wall brings up questions over whether it's within his constitutional authority. During the previous administration, a number of Republicans criticized President Obama for “executive overreach.”Feb. 15, 2019

