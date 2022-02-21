IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Trump's new social media site launches with difficulties, tops Apple store downloads

  • EU threatens sanctions for new Russian decree a ‘blatant violation of international law’

    White House: Biden to issue executive order on Russia sanctions after Putin recognizes separatist regions

    Biden, Zelenskyy speak as Putin recognizes separatist regions in eastern Ukraine

  • Judge rejects Trump effort to dismiss Jan. 6 lawsuits

  • Supreme Court agrees to hear 'Remain in Mexico' policy appeal

  • Judge rules Trump and his children must testify in New York civil probe

  • Texas sues Biden administration over federal transportation mask mandate

  • Fauci: ‘No doubt about safety’ of vaccines for children under five

  • Bipartisan wave in Congress makes way for women's rights, postal reform

  • Jan. 6 committee finds gaps in Trump call logs from day of Capitol riot

  • Second gentleman Doug Emhoff removed from event at high school after security threat

  • Michael Avenatti found guilty of stealing $300K from Stormy Daniels

  • RNC votes to censure Cheney and Kinzinger over Jan. 6 committee participation

  • Judge rejects terms of plea deal for killers of Ahmaud Arbery

  • Alex Jones confirms meeting with Jan. 6 committee

  • NCAA to let each sport set policy on transgender athlete participation

  • Georgia district attorney requests special grand jury in Trump 2020 election probe

  • Alaska Airlines CEO is 'cautiously optimistic' that the airport 5G rollout fiasco is resolved

  • How Democrats are pushing to get voting rights legislation to pass in the Senate

Hallie Jackson

White House: Biden to issue executive order on Russia sanctions after Putin recognizes separatist regions

The White House has released a statement criticizing Russian President Vladimir Putin for formally recognizing separatist regions of Ukraine and announcing President Biden would sign an executive order for new Russian sanctions. NBC's Peter Alexander reports from the White House.Feb. 21, 2022

