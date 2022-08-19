IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
    Video shows ICE officer with foot on neck of migrant in 2018 raid

Video shows ICE officer with foot on neck of migrant in 2018 raid

NBC News has obtained a video from April 2018 at a poultry plant in Bean Station, Tenn., showing a U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement raid where a migrant can be seen being pinned down on the floor with an ICE agent putting his foot on the migrant’s neck. This original surveillance video has been shortened in length by NBC News. Julia Ainsley reports.Aug. 19, 2022

