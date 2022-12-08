IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Officials investigate conspiracy theories in N.C. power outage attack

    02:27
  • Now Playing

    Video appears to show Brittney Griner boarding plane to U.S.

    02:05
  • UP NEXT

    Jury finds Trump Organization guilty on all counts in tax fraud trial

    05:07

  • Hackers linked to Chinese government stole millions in Covid relief funds

    01:54

  • Closing arguments wrap in Trump Organization tax fraud trial

    01:25

  • Democrats approve new 2024 primary calendar

    03:38

  • Supreme Court to hear arguments on Biden student loan forgiveness plan

    01:23

  • AG Garland addresses Oath Keepers verdict

    02:39

  • DHS warns of threats to LGBTQ, Jewish and migrant communities from violent extremists

    02:24

  • McConnell says 'no room' for antisemitism, racism in GOP

    03:44

  • Santa Fe school celebrates Native American traditions after traumatic past

    03:59

  • Symptoms to monitor as flu, Covid, RSV cases rise across country 

    04:05

  • White House to extend student loan payment pause amid court battle

    02:19

  • Trump responds to appointment of special counsel for Mar-a-Lago, Jan. 6 investigations

    02:05

  • Weisselberg testifies he did not conspire with Trump family in tax fraud scheme

    03:15

  • Democrats face fight over which state will hold first 2024 primary

    02:51

  • Biden pushes to reshape courts as Democrats maintain Senate control

    04:38

  • Senate report says FBI, DHS, social media sites not doing enough about domestic terror threat

    02:30

  • McCarthy wins Republican vote for speaker nomination

    02:43

  • Sen. Scott challenges McConnell for Senate leadership

    02:37

Hallie Jackson

Video appears to show Brittney Griner boarding plane to U.S.

02:05

New video released from Russia State Television appears to show Brittney Griner and Russian arms dealer Viktor Bout being exchanged on a United Arab Emirates tarmac hours after the United States and Russia agreed to a prisoner swap. NBC’s Mike Memoli reports. Dec. 8, 2022

  • Officials investigate conspiracy theories in N.C. power outage attack

    02:27
  • Now Playing

    Video appears to show Brittney Griner boarding plane to U.S.

    02:05
  • UP NEXT

    Jury finds Trump Organization guilty on all counts in tax fraud trial

    05:07

  • Hackers linked to Chinese government stole millions in Covid relief funds

    01:54

  • Closing arguments wrap in Trump Organization tax fraud trial

    01:25

  • Democrats approve new 2024 primary calendar

    03:38

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All