Ukrainian refugees desperate for entry into the U.S.
02:13
Share this -
copied
Ukrainian refugees are struggling to be among the 100,000 that the U.S. has pledged to take in, but getting an appointment for a visa could take up to a yearlong. NBC News' Josh Lederman reports on the application process. April 3, 2022
ICC investigating war crimes in Ukraine, Kyiv mayor accuses Russia of Genocide in Bucha
03:21
Sacramento mayor calls mass shooting a 'senseless and unacceptable tragedy'
02:03
Now Playing
Ukrainian refugees desperate for entry into the U.S.
02:13
UP NEXT
Eastern Ukraine braces for renewed Russian attacks
02:35
Amazon workers on Staten Island vote to unionize for first time in company's history