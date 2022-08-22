IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Hallie Jackson

Ukraine’s new army of volunteers, armed with shovels, rebuild bombed-out homes

03:25

The Ukrainian government says at least 140,000 homes have been destroyed during the war with Russia, yet young Ukrainians are volunteering to rebuild and clean up some bomb-stricken villages. NBC News' Josh Lederman reports on how optimism in the war-torn countryside is speeding up rebuilding efforts.Aug. 22, 2022

