Hallie Jackson

Ukraine Crisis: Top former U.S. officials game out approach to Putin’s next moves

02:56

As Russian troops threaten Ukraine, Andrea Mitchell is joined by Michele Flournoy, Tom Donilon, Retired Admiral Mike Mullen, and Retired General David Petraeus to game out a scenario devised by Russia expert Dmitri Alperovitch, discussing how best the U.S. should approach Vladimir Putin’s next moves.Feb. 15, 2022

