IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    U.S. to implement Covid rules for travelers from China

    03:24
  • UP NEXT

    'Blizzard of the century': At least 55 dead in brutal winter storm

    03:10

  • Officials say Ukrainian drone shot down in Russia kills three

    02:14

  • Aid groups suspend operations in Afghanistan after Taliban bar women from NGO work

    02:41

  • Death toll rises to at least 50 after massive winter storm

    03:21

  • Jan. 6 committee expects to release final report Thursday

    01:12

  • 'We've done everything within our power.' Rep. Raskin on Jan. 6 criminal referral

    09:51

  • Trump to meet with Orthodox Jewish group amid backlash for dinner with Ye, Nick Fuentes

    02:03

  • House committee to meet Tuesday about how to move forward with Trump tax returns

    03:39

  • Bipartisan lawmakers introduce bill to ban TikTok

    03:20

  • Jan. 6 committee to hold public meeting on December 19

    02:45

  • Pentagon works to boost efforts in tracking weapons sent to Ukraine

    02:51

  • Special counsel subpoenas Georgia Secretary of State 

    02:18

  • Russia providing 'unprecedented' support to Iran, Biden administration says

    02:57

  • Officials investigate conspiracy theories in N.C. power outage attack

    02:27

  • Video appears to show Brittney Griner boarding plane to U.S.

    02:05

  • Jury finds Trump Organization guilty on all counts in tax fraud trial

    05:07

  • Hackers linked to Chinese government stole millions in Covid relief funds

    01:54

  • Closing arguments wrap in Trump Organization tax fraud trial

    01:25

  • Democrats approve new 2024 primary calendar

    03:38

Hallie Jackson

U.S. to implement Covid rules for travelers from China

03:24

The U.S. has announced travelers from China will be required to have a negative Covid-19 test before departing amid a surge of cases in the country. NBC's Josh Lederman reports.Dec. 28, 2022

  • Now Playing

    U.S. to implement Covid rules for travelers from China

    03:24
  • UP NEXT

    'Blizzard of the century': At least 55 dead in brutal winter storm

    03:10

  • Officials say Ukrainian drone shot down in Russia kills three

    02:14

  • Aid groups suspend operations in Afghanistan after Taliban bar women from NGO work

    02:41

  • Death toll rises to at least 50 after massive winter storm

    03:21

  • Jan. 6 committee expects to release final report Thursday

    01:12

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All