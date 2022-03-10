IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
TSA to extend transportation mask mandate through April 18
The Transportation Security Administration will extend the mask mandate for public transportation, such as planes and trains, through April 18. NBC's Heidi Przybyla has details.March 10, 2022
