    NYT reports: Trump White House lawyers interviewed about missing documents

    Trump claims FBI seized his passports in Mar-a-Lago search

  • Trump claims FBI seized his passports in Mar-a-Lago search

  • Giuliani unlikely to face charges in federal lobbying probe

  • Jan. 6 Capitol rioter Guy Reffitt sentenced to over 7 years in prison

  • Strategic National Stockpile now more prepared to handle infectious diseases

  • Officials say billions of dollars invested into Strategic National Stockpile

  • Biden officials tracking Democrats who could potentially run in 2024

  • Blinken: ‘Substantial proposal’ made to Russia for release of Britney Griner and Paul Whelan

  • Garland vows everyone responsible for Jan. 6 will be held accountable

  • House to vote on bill codifying same-sex marriage

  • Secret Service has given documents and records to Jan. 6 committee

  • Rusty Bowers says it will take 'miracle' to win his next election after Jan. 6 hearing testimony

  • Ivana Trump, ex-wife of Donald Trump, has died at 73

  • Senate group close to releasing bill to prevent candidates from stealing elections

  • Bannon asks judge to delay contempt of Congress trial

  • Judge denies Steve Bannon's request to delay contempt of Congress trial

  • Court rules House committee can have some Trump documents they requested

  • Report reveals Uvalde officer waited for supervisor permission to shoot gunman

  • Police confirm 7 dead in Highland Park parade shooting

Hallie Jackson

NYT reports: Trump White House lawyers interviewed about missing documents

The New York Times reported that two high-ranking former White House counsel officials during the Trump presidency, Pat Cipollone and Pat Philbin, were interviewed by the FBI in relation to handling classified documents that may have been taken from the White House.Aug. 16, 2022

