    Trump struggles to raise money, revamps 2024 fundraising operation

Hallie Jackson

Trump struggles to raise money, revamps 2024 fundraising operation

03:21

Former President Trump is struggling to raise money for his 2024 campaign according to end-of-year figures NBC News has acquired. NBC's Jonathan Allen reports on the former president's efforts to revamp his fundraising operation.Jan. 31, 2023

