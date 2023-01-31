Trump struggles to raise money, revamps 2024 fundraising operation

Two rare monkeys from Dallas Zoo missing amid latest incidents01:53
- Now Playing
Trump struggles to raise money, revamps 2024 fundraising operation03:21
- UP NEXT
Video released of Trump deposition in New York fraud case02:44
Biden to meet with Congressional Black Caucus to discuss police reform02:24
TikTok CEO to testify at House hearing in March02:04
Biden speaks to family of Tyre Nichols02:42
Pence takes 'full responsibility' for classified documents found at his home02:34
Ronna McDaniel wins RNC chair vote03:00
Monterey Park mayor on dance hall shooting: 'A tragic time for our community'04:20
Eleventh victim dies in wake of Monterey Park shooting03:38
Biden touts wins as presidential term hits halfway point03:02
Federal officials investigating possible child trafficking in Midwest02:19
Santos slams claims he performed in drag as 'categorically false'02:11
Solomon Pena makes first court appearance in New Mexico05:33
Trump campaign asks Meta to restore Facebook account02:39
Two U.S. citizens killed in Nepal plane crash01:14
Pressure growing on Congress to avoid debt limit02:10
House Judiciary Committee launching probe into Biden documents02:15
Biden aides find second batch of classified documents01:15
Sen. Warner calls for briefing on classified documents found in Biden office01:49
Two rare monkeys from Dallas Zoo missing amid latest incidents01:53
- Now Playing
Trump struggles to raise money, revamps 2024 fundraising operation03:21
- UP NEXT
Video released of Trump deposition in New York fraud case02:44
Biden to meet with Congressional Black Caucus to discuss police reform02:24
TikTok CEO to testify at House hearing in March02:04
Biden speaks to family of Tyre Nichols02:42
Play All