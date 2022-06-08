IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Hallie Jackson

Trump, Ivanka and Don Jr. to testify in New York investigation on July 15

Former President Trump and his children, Ivanka and Donald Jr., are scheduled to testify in the New York attorney general's civil investigation on July 15. NBC's Tom Winter reports.June 8, 2022

