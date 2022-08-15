Trump claims FBI seized his passports in Mar-a-Lago search

- UP NEXT
Why August 8 could become a hinge point in U.S. history06:32
Liz Cheney battles to win re-election in Wyoming as some call her 'traitor'05:11
What a president can and can't do in removing protections for secrets07:06
Donell Harvin: FBI facing ‘unprecedented levels of threats’ following Mar-a-Lago search10:16
David French: Far-right media intentionally whipping up far-right public into a fervor10:07
Matt Lewis: It's time for the GOP to go nuclear and dump Trump05:46
Joe: FBI is trying to protect Americans by keeping classified documents classified07:38
Former national security adviser puts cold water on Trump's document claims08:58
Joe: Trump keeps going through the lies on Mar-a-Lago documents06:43
What's going on in Trump's world?12:42
People Need to Stop Calling Right-Wing Extremism a “Civil War,” says Yale Professor07:28
Former Senior White House Aid's Reaction to the FBI search on Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate06:54
House Majority Leader shares his take on the Inflation Reduction Act07:26
DNC Chairman on 2022 Midterm Elections, President Biden08:25
Discussing the Dangerous Republican Rhetoric Against the DOJ06:38
Michael Cohen: “Nothing goes on in Mar-A-Lago…without Trump’s specific knowledge”05:50
'No area for confusion': U.S. classification system designed against accidents06:49
Highly classified documents found at Mar-a-Lago02:12
Beschloss: ‘We’re living in a world that’s upside down’04:51
Attorney shoots down Trump’s ‘insane’ new document defense07:12
