Hallie Jackson

Trump claims FBI seized his passports in Mar-a-Lago search

02:49

Former President Trump has claimed on social media platform Truth Social that his passports were taken during the FBI’s search of Mar-a-Lago. NBC News’ Ryan Reilly reports on the significance of his claim.Aug. 15, 2022

