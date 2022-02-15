The American Diplomat: New Film Profiles Pioneering Black Ambassadors
06:54
Share this -
copied
New film, The American Diplomat, analyzes the legacy of three trailblazing black ambassadors in a profession long dominated by white men. “One thing I hope the film does is open up that space to young viewers of color so that they can see that these were the trail blazers that helped create that space for us,” said Flowstate Film co-founder Leola Calzolai-Stewart.Feb. 15, 2022
UP NEXT
Parkland survivor David Hogg urges Biden to use ‘executive action to address gun violence' in U.S.
03:56
Sen. Warner: U.S. needs ‘to be on guard’ against possible Russian cyberattacks
07:14
Pentagon Press Secy. Kirby: Putin increases his ‘options for major military action’ every day
08:13
Energy ‘off the charts’ in LA ahead of Super Bowl 56
04:03
David Wasserman anticipates ‘a great purge of Trump dissenters’ in upcoming Republican primaries
05:12
Gen. John Allen: Russian invasion could yield ‘millions’ of Ukrainian refugees, ‘a humanitarian crisis’