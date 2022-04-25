IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
    Texas appeals court delays execution of Melissa Lucio

Hallie Jackson

Texas appeals court delays execution of Melissa Lucio

Melissa Lucio was sentenced to death in a capital murder case back in 2008, in the death of her 2-year-old daughter. The only Latina on the state’s death row, Lucio was originally set to be executed on April 27. NBC News’ Danny Cevallos has more details.April 25, 2022

    Texas appeals court delays execution of Melissa Lucio

