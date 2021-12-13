IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

BREAKING: Derek Chauvin to change not guilty plea on charges of violating George Floyd's civil rights

  • Now Playing

    Supreme Court refuses to block vaccine mandate for New York health care workers

    01:16
  • UP NEXT

    Senate votes to advance bill to suspend filibuster for debt ceiling vote

    02:11

  • Former Better.com employee speaks out after company fired 900 over Zoom call 

    03:16

  • Kentucky Derby winning horse dies after workout routine

    00:18

  • Jussie Smollett takes stand in hate crime hoax trial

    02:38

  • Disease expert: 'Omicron will be the new delta'

    05:13

  • Sheriff Bouchard 'confident' parents of Michigan high school shooting suspect will be found

    10:48

  • Congress hopes to tackle Build Back Better bill, defense spending after averting government shutdown

    02:30

  • Sheriff confirms FBI, U.S. marshals searching for parents of Michigan high school shooting suspect

    01:25

  • House government funding resolution could face opposition from Republican senators

    02:15

  • Dr. Oz announces he is running for Senate in Pennsylvania

    02:52

  • Three killed, six wounded in Michigan high school shooting

    02:03

  • Rep. Omar: Boebert 'doubled down' on rhetoric in phone call

    03:58

  • Biden calls new Covid variant ‘big concern’

    01:30

  • Jan. 6 committee issues new subpoenas to members of Proud Boys, Oath Keepers

    02:10

  • Oklahoma governor commutes Julius Jones' death sentence hours before planned execution

    03:39

  • Justice Department charges two Iranians for voter intimidation scheme

    02:24

  • McConnell, Schumer meet to discuss debt limit negotiations

    01:47

  • Wisconsin governor authorizes 500 National Guard troops amid Kyle Rittenhouse trial

    02:39

  • Steve Bannon indicted by federal grand jury for contempt of Congress

    06:08

Hallie Jackson

Supreme Court refuses to block vaccine mandate for New York health care workers

01:16

The Supreme Court has declined to block the Covid-19 vaccine mandate for health care workers in New York after a challenge from some nurses and doctors in the state. NBC's Pete Williams has details.Dec. 13, 2021

  • Now Playing

    Supreme Court refuses to block vaccine mandate for New York health care workers

    01:16
  • UP NEXT

    Senate votes to advance bill to suspend filibuster for debt ceiling vote

    02:11

  • Former Better.com employee speaks out after company fired 900 over Zoom call 

    03:16

  • Kentucky Derby winning horse dies after workout routine

    00:18

  • Jussie Smollett takes stand in hate crime hoax trial

    02:38

  • Disease expert: 'Omicron will be the new delta'

    05:13

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All