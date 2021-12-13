Supreme Court refuses to block vaccine mandate for New York health care workers
The Supreme Court has declined to block the Covid-19 vaccine mandate for health care workers in New York after a challenge from some nurses and doctors in the state. NBC's Pete Williams has details.Dec. 13, 2021
