Supreme Court agrees to hear 'Remain in Mexico' policy appeal
02:56
Share this -
copied
The Supreme Court has agreed to hear the White House appeal of lower courts decisions that blocked the Biden administration from ending the "Remain in Mexico" immigration policy from the Trump administration. NBC's Pete Williams has details.Feb. 18, 2022
Judge rejects Trump effort to dismiss Jan. 6 lawsuits
02:21
Now Playing
Supreme Court agrees to hear 'Remain in Mexico' policy appeal
02:56
UP NEXT
Judge rules Trump and his children must testify in New York civil probe
02:49
Texas sues Biden administration over federal transportation mask mandate
01:42
Fauci: ‘No doubt about safety’ of vaccines for children under five
09:42
Bipartisan wave in Congress makes way for women's rights, postal reform