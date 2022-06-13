IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
    Stocks plunge as fear of recession grows 

Hallie Jackson

Stocks plunge as fear of recession grows 

Stocks are down sharply in the last hour of trading as the U.S. worries that it could be headed for recession. MSNBC’s Stephanie Ruhle explains the importance of the upcoming Federal Reserve meeting and how it will impact the markets. June 13, 2022

