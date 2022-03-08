Starbucks, Coca-Cola suspend business in Russia

IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Now Playing
Starbucks, Coca-Cola suspend business in Russia01:28
UP NEXT
Pence plans to urge Republicans against 'relitigating the past' in speech02:51
Friend testifies Capitol rioter was armed during Jan. 6 attack02:07
New York agrees to speed up Trumps' deposition appeal01:57
Brett Hankison found not guilty of wanton endangerment02:31
U.S. sends hundreds of stinger missiles to Ukraine01:37
Ketanji Brown Jackson meets with senators ahead of confirmation hearings01:37
Justice Department launches task force to enforce sanctions against Russian oligarchs01:14
Jan. 6 committee subpoenas six attorneys who allegedly promoted election fraud claims03:10
U.S. aligning with European Union in sanctions against Putin, Lavrov02:22
Two Trump prosecutors out at Manhattan district attorney’s office03:28
Trump's new social media site launches with difficulties, tops Apple store downloads03:36
EU threatens sanctions for new Russian decree a ‘blatant violation of international law’02:13
White House: Biden to issue executive order on Russia sanctions after Putin recognizes separatist regions02:43
Biden, Zelenskyy speak as Putin recognizes separatist regions in eastern Ukraine02:02
Judge rejects Trump effort to dismiss Jan. 6 lawsuits02:21
Supreme Court agrees to hear 'Remain in Mexico' policy appeal02:56
Judge rules Trump and his children must testify in New York civil probe02:49
Texas sues Biden administration over federal transportation mask mandate01:42
Fauci: ‘No doubt about safety’ of vaccines for children under five09:42
Starbucks, Coca-Cola suspend business in Russia01:28
Starbucks and Coca-Cola have announced that they will be suspending their businesses in Russia amid their invasion of Ukraine. NBC's Jo Ling Kent has details.March 8, 2022
Now Playing
Starbucks, Coca-Cola suspend business in Russia01:28
UP NEXT
Pence plans to urge Republicans against 'relitigating the past' in speech02:51
Friend testifies Capitol rioter was armed during Jan. 6 attack02:07
New York agrees to speed up Trumps' deposition appeal01:57
Brett Hankison found not guilty of wanton endangerment02:31
U.S. sends hundreds of stinger missiles to Ukraine01:37