Sheriff confirms FBI, U.S. marshals searching for parents of Michigan high school shooting suspect

IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Sheriff Bouchard 'confident' parents of Michigan high school shooting suspect will be found10:48
Congress hopes to tackle Build Back Better bill, defense spending after averting government shutdown02:30
Sheriff confirms FBI, U.S. marshals searching for parents of Michigan high school shooting suspect01:25
House government funding resolution could face opposition from Republican senators02:15
Dr. Oz announces he is running for Senate in Pennsylvania02:52
Three killed, six wounded in Michigan high school shooting02:03
Rep. Omar: Boebert 'doubled down' on rhetoric in phone call03:58
Biden calls new Covid variant ‘big concern’01:30
Jan. 6 committee issues new subpoenas to members of Proud Boys, Oath Keepers02:10
Oklahoma governor commutes Julius Jones' death sentence hours before planned execution03:39
Justice Department charges two Iranians for voter intimidation scheme02:24
McConnell, Schumer meet to discuss debt limit negotiations01:47
Wisconsin governor authorizes 500 National Guard troops amid Kyle Rittenhouse trial02:39
Steve Bannon indicted by federal grand jury for contempt of Congress06:08
Jan. 6 committee subpoenas additional Trump administration officials04:41
Judge rejects Trump request to block access to records requested by Jan. 6 committee01:21
Jan. 6 committee releases new subpoenas for several Trump officials03:58
Gen. Milley comments on 'significant' Chinese missile test01:48
Military official discusses 'execution errors' found in Kabul drone strike review03:04
Whole Woman's Health CEO 'optimistic' as Supreme Court hears challenge to Texas abortion law03:55
Sheriff confirms FBI, U.S. marshals searching for parents of Michigan high school shooting suspect01:25
Sheriff Michael Bouchard confirms that the FBI and U.S. marshals are currently searching for the parents of the suspect involved in the fatal Oxford High School shooting.Dec. 3, 2021
Sheriff Bouchard 'confident' parents of Michigan high school shooting suspect will be found10:48
Congress hopes to tackle Build Back Better bill, defense spending after averting government shutdown02:30
Sheriff confirms FBI, U.S. marshals searching for parents of Michigan high school shooting suspect01:25
House government funding resolution could face opposition from Republican senators02:15
Dr. Oz announces he is running for Senate in Pennsylvania02:52
Three killed, six wounded in Michigan high school shooting02:03