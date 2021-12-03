Sheriff Bouchard 'confident' parents of Michigan high school shooting suspect will be found
Sheriff Michael Bouchard told Hallie Jackson that he felt confident that the parents of the suspect involved in the fatal shooting at Oxford High School in Michigan would be found. He also expressed frustration that he was not given advanced warning that charges would be brought against them.Dec. 3, 2021
