IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Biden pushes to reshape courts as Democrats maintain Senate control

    04:38
  • Now Playing

    Senate report says FBI, DHS, social media sites not doing enough about domestic terror threat

    02:30
  • UP NEXT

    McCarthy wins Republican vote for speaker nomination

    02:43

  • Sen. Scott challenges McConnell for Senate leadership

    02:37

  • Divers discover wreckage from 1986 Challenger disaster

    02:06

  • Rep. McCarthy announces House transition teams

    02:52

  • Prosecutors cross-examine Stewart Rhodes in Oath Keepers Jan. 6 trial

    02:37

  • Federal Reserve hikes interest rate 0.75% as inflation remains at four-decade high

    02:32

  • Trump asks Supreme Court to block release of tax records to House committee

    02:38

  • Ex-officer who messaged Jan. 6 rioter guilty of obstruction

    02:24

  • Attacker was trying to tie Paul Pelosi up 'until Nancy got home'

    02:34

  • Thousands rally in Mahsa Amini’s hometown 40 days after she died in police custody

    02:22

  • Arizona GOP chair asks Supreme Court to block subpoena from Jan. 6 committee

    02:24

  • Record breaking early voter turnout could be wake up call for Republicans

    02:15

  • ‘This must be what hell is like’: Alex Jones reacts to being ordered to pay $965 million to Sandy Hook families

    01:50

  • Proud Boy to plead guilty to seditious conspiracy for Jan. 6 riot

    01:34

  • Biden to pardon prior federal offenses of simple marijuana possession

    04:51

  • Elon Musk proposes moving forward with deal to acquire Twitter

    01:54

  • Prosecutors call first witness in Oath Keepers Jan. 6 trial

    02:36

  • Homeland Security secretary says department is ‘devoted’ to recovery after Hurricane Ian

    03:57

Hallie Jackson

Senate report says FBI, DHS, social media sites not doing enough about domestic terror threat

02:30

The Senate Homeland Security Committee has released a report that alleges the FBI, Department of Homeland Security and top social media sites are not doing enough to address the growing threat of domestic terrorism. NBC's Ken Dilanian has details.Nov. 16, 2022

  • Biden pushes to reshape courts as Democrats maintain Senate control

    04:38
  • Now Playing

    Senate report says FBI, DHS, social media sites not doing enough about domestic terror threat

    02:30
  • UP NEXT

    McCarthy wins Republican vote for speaker nomination

    02:43

  • Sen. Scott challenges McConnell for Senate leadership

    02:37

  • Divers discover wreckage from 1986 Challenger disaster

    02:06

  • Rep. McCarthy announces House transition teams

    02:52

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All