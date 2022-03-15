IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Hallie Jackson

Senate passes bill to make Daylight Saving Time permanent

02:31

The Senate has voted by unanimous consent to pass a bill that would make Daylight Saving Time permanent starting next year. NBC's Leigh Ann Caldwell reports on what comes next for the bill and why Congress had such broad support for it.March 15, 2022

