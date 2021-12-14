Sen. Warnock believes rules change for debt limit can lead to passing voting rights
Sen. Raphael Warnock, D-Ga., believes the rules change to pass an increase to the debt limit with a simple majority should also be applied to efforts to pass voting rights in Congress. NBC's Leigh Ann Caldwell reports form Capitol Hill.Dec. 14, 2021
