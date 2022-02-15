Sen. Menendez on sanctions bill stall: ‘We just haven’t been able to finalize on some key issues.’

IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • UP NEXT

    Parkland survivor David Hogg urges Biden to use ‘executive action to address gun violence' in U.S.

    03:56

  • Sen. Warner: U.S. needs ‘to be on guard’ against possible Russian cyberattacks

    07:14

  • Pentagon Press Secy. Kirby: Putin increases his ‘options for major military action’ every day

    08:13

  • Energy ‘off the charts’ in LA ahead of Super Bowl 56

    04:03

  • David Wasserman anticipates ‘a great purge of Trump dissenters’ in upcoming Republican primaries

    05:12

  • Gen. John Allen: Russian invasion could yield ‘millions’ of Ukrainian refugees, ‘a humanitarian crisis’

    06:04

  • Matt Zeller: U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan ‘was a calamity that never had to happen’

    06:22

  • Deputy Secy. of State: Russia invasion would signal that ‘autocrats can act with impunity’

    10:13

  • Bill Cohen: ‘Chaotic’ U.S. exit from Afghanistan stemmed from ‘lack of a comprehensive plan’

    06:45

  • Lanhee Chen: Pence breaking with Trump is about ‘differentiation’ from ‘political opponents’

    06:36

  • Dr. Blackstock expresses ‘concern’ over lifting mask mandates

    04:03

  • Sen. Angus King: Putin ‘clearly’ wants to ‘reconstitute the Soviet Union’

    06:02

  • Meghan O’Sullivan: Russian use of ‘oil as a weapon’ would impact the U.S.

    04:41

  • Kendall-Taylor: Invading Ukraine would be ‘riskiest’ Putin move ‘in his 22 years in power’

    10:39

  • Rep. Jason Crow: ‘Ukrainians are ready to fight for their country’

    05:34

  • Adm. Stavridis: Scholz will work ‘very hard to send a message of real alignment’ in first White House visit

    09:02

  • Victor Cha: North Korean ICBM base ‘deliberately’ placed near China to deter preemptive strikes

    03:20

  • Marc Morial: Biden needs to ‘balance’ public safety and criminal justice reform

    04:12

  • Top US diplomat in Ukraine: Embassy drawdown done ‘out of an abundance of caution’

    04:02

  • John Kirby explains decision to call Putin’s ‘bluff’ by publicizing Russian propaganda plot

    09:23

Hallie Jackson

Sen. Menendez on sanctions bill stall: ‘We just haven’t been able to finalize on some key issues.’

06:27

Sen. Bob Menendez joins Andrea Mitchell to discuss the impasse on a sanctions package to deter an invasion of Ukraine. “We just haven’t been able to finalize on some key issues,” said Menendez. “I think what we should recognize here is that there is common ground in extracting a big price for Russia if it makes the mistake of invading Ukraine.”Feb. 15, 2022

  • UP NEXT

    Parkland survivor David Hogg urges Biden to use ‘executive action to address gun violence' in U.S.

    03:56

  • Sen. Warner: U.S. needs ‘to be on guard’ against possible Russian cyberattacks

    07:14

  • Pentagon Press Secy. Kirby: Putin increases his ‘options for major military action’ every day

    08:13

  • Energy ‘off the charts’ in LA ahead of Super Bowl 56

    04:03

  • David Wasserman anticipates ‘a great purge of Trump dissenters’ in upcoming Republican primaries

    05:12

  • Gen. John Allen: Russian invasion could yield ‘millions’ of Ukrainian refugees, ‘a humanitarian crisis’

    06:04

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All