Sen. Menendez on sanctions bill stall: ‘We just haven’t been able to finalize on some key issues.’
Sen. Bob Menendez joins Andrea Mitchell to discuss the impasse on a sanctions package to deter an invasion of Ukraine. “We just haven’t been able to finalize on some key issues,” said Menendez. “I think what we should recognize here is that there is common ground in extracting a big price for Russia if it makes the mistake of invading Ukraine.”Feb. 15, 2022
