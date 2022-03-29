Schumer calls on Justice Thomas to recuse himself from cases related to Jan. 6
Sen. Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., has called on Justice Clarence Thomas to recuse himself from cases involving the January 6 Capitol riot over ethics concerns after reports showed text messages between his wife and Mark Meadows. NBC's Leigh Ann Caldwell reports from Capitol Hill.March 29, 2022
Schumer calls on Justice Thomas to recuse himself from cases related to Jan. 6
