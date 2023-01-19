Federal officials investing possible child trafficking in Midwest02:19
- Now Playing
Santos slams claims he performed in drag as 'categorically false'02:11
- UP NEXT
Solomon Pena makes first court appearance in New Mexico05:33
Trump campaign asks Meta to restore Facebook account02:39
Two U.S. citizens killed in Nepal plane crash01:14
Pressure growing on Congress to avoid debt limit02:10
House Judiciary Committee launching probe into Biden documents02:15
Biden aides find second batch of classified documents01:15
Sen. Warner calls for briefing on classified documents found in Biden office01:49
Bolsonaro hospitalized for abdominal discomfort, wife confirms05:07
Damar Hamlin out of Ohio ICU, moved to Buffalo hospital04:01
GOP restarts negotiations, House speaker votes return Friday night02:49
Rep.-elect Santos under investigation by federal prosecutors00:34
U.S. to implement Covid rules for travelers from China03:24
'Blizzard of the century': At least 55 dead in brutal winter storm03:10
Officials say Ukrainian drone shot down in Russia kills three02:14
Aid groups suspend operations in Afghanistan after Taliban bar women from NGO work02:41
Death toll rises to at least 50 after massive winter storm03:21
Jan. 6 committee expects to release final report Thursday01:12
'We've done everything within our power.' Rep. Raskin on Jan. 6 criminal referral09:51
Federal officials investing possible child trafficking in Midwest02:19
- Now Playing
Santos slams claims he performed in drag as 'categorically false'02:11
- UP NEXT
Solomon Pena makes first court appearance in New Mexico05:33
Trump campaign asks Meta to restore Facebook account02:39
Two U.S. citizens killed in Nepal plane crash01:14
Pressure growing on Congress to avoid debt limit02:10
Play All