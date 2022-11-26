IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    Santa Fe school celebrates Native American traditions after traumatic past

    03:59
  • UP NEXT

    Symptoms to monitor as flu, Covid, RSV cases rise across country 

    04:05

  • White House to extend student loan payment pause amid court battle

    02:19

  • Trump responds to appointment of special counsel for Mar-a-Lago, Jan. 6 investigations

    02:05

  • Weisselberg testifies he did not conspire with Trump family in tax fraud scheme

    03:15

  • Democrats face fight over which state will hold first 2024 primary

    02:51

  • Biden pushes to reshape courts as Democrats maintain Senate control

    04:38

  • Senate report says FBI, DHS, social media sites not doing enough about domestic terror threat

    02:30

  • McCarthy wins Republican vote for speaker nomination

    02:43

  • Sen. Scott challenges McConnell for Senate leadership

    02:37

  • Divers discover wreckage from 1986 Challenger disaster

    02:06

  • Rep. McCarthy announces House transition teams

    02:52

  • Prosecutors cross-examine Stewart Rhodes in Oath Keepers Jan. 6 trial

    02:37

  • Federal Reserve hikes interest rate 0.75% as inflation remains at four-decade high

    02:32

  • Trump asks Supreme Court to block release of tax records to House committee

    02:38

  • Ex-officer who messaged Jan. 6 rioter guilty of obstruction

    02:24

  • Attacker was trying to tie Paul Pelosi up 'until Nancy got home'

    02:34

  • Thousands rally in Mahsa Amini’s hometown 40 days after she died in police custody

    02:22

  • Arizona GOP chair asks Supreme Court to block subpoena from Jan. 6 committee

    02:24

  • Record breaking early voter turnout could be wake up call for Republicans

    02:15

Hallie Jackson

Santa Fe school celebrates Native American traditions after traumatic past

03:59

An American Indian boarding school in Santa Fe, N.M., with a traumatic past is making a difference for students and their tribal communities. NBC News’ Antonia Hylton reports on how students are carrying on their traditional native culture. Nov. 26, 2022

  • Now Playing

    Santa Fe school celebrates Native American traditions after traumatic past

    03:59
  • UP NEXT

    Symptoms to monitor as flu, Covid, RSV cases rise across country 

    04:05

  • White House to extend student loan payment pause amid court battle

    02:19

  • Trump responds to appointment of special counsel for Mar-a-Lago, Jan. 6 investigations

    02:05

  • Weisselberg testifies he did not conspire with Trump family in tax fraud scheme

    03:15

  • Democrats face fight over which state will hold first 2024 primary

    02:51

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All