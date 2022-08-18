IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
    Salman Rushdie attacker denied bail by judge, arraigned on charges

Hallie Jackson

Salman Rushdie attacker denied bail by judge, arraigned on charges

A judge denied bail for the 24-year-old man accused of attempting to kill author Salman Rushdie, and has been arraigned on charges of attempted second-degree murder and second-degree assault. NBC's Ron Allen reports.  Aug. 18, 2022

    Salman Rushdie attacker denied bail by judge, arraigned on charges

