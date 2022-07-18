IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
    Rusty Bowers says it will take 'miracle' to win his next election after Jan. 6 hearing testimony

Hallie Jackson

Rusty Bowers says it will take 'miracle' to win his next election after Jan. 6 hearing testimony

02:01

Rusty Bowers, Arizona House speaker, tells NBC News that he believes it will take "a miracle" for him to win his next election for state Senate after testifying at a January 6 committee hearing. NBC's Allan Smith reports.July 18, 2022

    Rusty Bowers says it will take 'miracle' to win his next election after Jan. 6 hearing testimony

