    Russia providing 'unprecedented' support to Iran, Biden administration says

Hallie Jackson

Russia providing 'unprecedented' support to Iran, Biden administration says

Senior Biden administration officials are reporting that Russia is giving an "unprecedented level" of military and technical support to Iran in exchange for weapons to use in the war with Ukraine. NBC's Courtney Kube reports on what the U.S. is doing as Russia and Iran form a "military partnership."  Dec. 9, 2022

    Russia providing 'unprecedented' support to Iran, Biden administration says

