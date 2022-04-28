IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Hallie Jackson

Republicans poke holes in Biden's consideration of student debt forgiveness

03:50

President Joe Biden said he's considering taking action to forgive some student loan debt and plans to make a decision in the coming weeks. Republican lawmakers including Mitt Romney and Lisa Murkowski have already raised eyebrows at Biden’s plans, with Romney calling it a “bribe” to win over young voters.April 28, 2022

