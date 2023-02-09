IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    Rep. Angie Craig attacked in her D.C. apartment building

    01:48
  • UP NEXT

    House committee on 'weaponization' of government holds first hearing

    03:42

  • Khashoggi's wife asks U.S., U.N. for help to recover devices from Turkey

    02:23

  • Gaetz appointed to 'government weaponization' committee

    02:53

  • Divers searching for debris after U.S. shoots down Chinese balloon

    02:32

  • Two rare monkeys from Dallas Zoo missing amid latest incidents

    01:53

  • Trump struggles to raise money, revamps 2024 fundraising operation

    03:21

  • Video released of Trump deposition in New York fraud case

    02:44

  • Biden to meet with Congressional Black Caucus to discuss police reform

    02:24

  • TikTok CEO to testify at House hearing in March

    02:04

  • Biden speaks to family of Tyre Nichols

    02:42

  • Pence takes 'full responsibility' for classified documents found at his home

    02:34

  • Ronna McDaniel wins RNC chair vote

    03:00

  • Monterey Park mayor on dance hall shooting: 'A tragic time for our community'

    04:20

  • Eleventh victim dies in wake of Monterey Park shooting

    03:38

  • Biden touts wins as presidential term hits halfway point

    03:02

  • Federal officials investigating possible child trafficking in Midwest

    02:19

  • Santos slams claims he performed in drag as 'categorically false'

    02:11

  • Solomon Pena makes first court appearance in New Mexico

    05:33

  • Trump campaign asks Meta to restore Facebook account

    02:39

Hallie Jackson

Rep. Angie Craig attacked in her D.C. apartment building

01:48

Rep. Angie Craig, D-Minn., was attacked in the elevator of her D.C. apartment building early Thursday morning. Her office says she had not been seriously injured and the attack was not politically motivated. NBC's Ryan Nobles reports from Capitol Hill.Feb. 9, 2023

  • Now Playing

    Rep. Angie Craig attacked in her D.C. apartment building

    01:48
  • UP NEXT

    House committee on 'weaponization' of government holds first hearing

    03:42

  • Khashoggi's wife asks U.S., U.N. for help to recover devices from Turkey

    02:23

  • Gaetz appointed to 'government weaponization' committee

    02:53

  • Divers searching for debris after U.S. shoots down Chinese balloon

    02:32

  • Two rare monkeys from Dallas Zoo missing amid latest incidents

    01:53

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All