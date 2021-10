Ron Watkins, the former 8chan administrator believed to be the origin of the QAnon conspiracy theory, has announced he plans to run for Congress in Arizona. In the video he used to announce his run, he claimed he was jumping into the race "to defeat the "dirtiest Democrat in the D.C. swamp," incumbent Congressman Tom O'Halleran, who has only been in office for four years. Tina Nguyen speaks with Hallie Jackson about what this could mean for the Republican party. Oct. 15, 2021