IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    Proud Boy sentenced to 4.5 years in prison in Jan. 6 case

    01:27
  • UP NEXT

    Far-right Trump supporters call for Mar-a-Lago tapes after redacted affidavit released

    02:44

  • Mark Meadows ordered to testify before Georgia grand jury

    02:25

  • State Department confirms American citizen killed in Ukraine

    01:44

  • Florida pair pleads guilty to stealing, selling diary of Biden's daughter

    03:36

  • Parts of redacted Mar-a-Lago search warrant affidavit to be released by noon tomorrow

    03:17

  • Feds arrest five members of 'B Squad' militia in Jan. 6 case

    02:06

  • Atlanta police officers' use of force in Rayshard Brooks' death ‘reasonable,’ says prosecutor

    02:30

  • Jan. 6 committee meets with former Trump national security adviser Robert O'Brien

    03:30

  • Nadler and Maloney face off in one of New York's contentious Democratic House primaries

    02:20

  • Ukraine’s new army of volunteers, armed with shovels, rebuild bombed-out homes

    03:25

  • Video shows ICE officer with foot on neck of migrant in 2018 raid

    03:49

  • McConnell casts doubt on Republicans gaining Senate control

    03:08

  • NYT reports: Trump White House lawyers interviewed about missing documents

    04:03

  • Trump claims FBI seized his passports in Mar-a-Lago search

    02:49

  • Trump claims FBI seized his passports in Mar-a-Lago search

    02:49

  • Giuliani unlikely to face charges in federal lobbying probe

    02:55

  • Jan. 6 Capitol rioter Guy Reffitt sentenced to over 7 years in prison

    04:59

  • Strategic National Stockpile now more prepared to handle infectious diseases

    01:46

  • Officials say billions of dollars invested into Strategic National Stockpile

    01:46

Hallie Jackson

Proud Boy sentenced to 4.5 years in prison in Jan. 6 case

01:27

Joshua Pruitt, a Proud Boy and former D.C. bartender, was sentenced to 55 months in prison in a case involving his actions during the January 6 Capitol riot. NBC's Ryan Reilly has details.Aug. 29, 2022

  • Now Playing

    Proud Boy sentenced to 4.5 years in prison in Jan. 6 case

    01:27
  • UP NEXT

    Far-right Trump supporters call for Mar-a-Lago tapes after redacted affidavit released

    02:44

  • Mark Meadows ordered to testify before Georgia grand jury

    02:25

  • State Department confirms American citizen killed in Ukraine

    01:44

  • Florida pair pleads guilty to stealing, selling diary of Biden's daughter

    03:36

  • Parts of redacted Mar-a-Lago search warrant affidavit to be released by noon tomorrow

    03:17

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All