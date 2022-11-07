IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
    Prosecutors cross-examine Stewart Rhodes in Oath Keepers Jan. 6 trial

Hallie Jackson

Prosecutors cross-examine Stewart Rhodes in Oath Keepers Jan. 6 trial

Federal prosecutors have begun their cross-examination of Oath Keepers founder Stewart Rhodes in the trial of several members of the organization for their actions surrounding the January 6 Capitol riot. NBC's Ryan Reilly reports.Nov. 7, 2022

    Prosecutors cross-examine Stewart Rhodes in Oath Keepers Jan. 6 trial

