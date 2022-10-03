IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Hallie Jackson

Prosecutors call first witness in Oath Keepers Jan. 6 trial

Prosecutors have called their first witness after opening statements in the trial of several members of the Oath Keepers for charges of seditious conspiracy relating to their actions around the January 6 Capitol riot. NBC's Ryan Reilly reports.Oct. 3, 2022

